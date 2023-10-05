The dartboard valuations behind risky debt

In February 2020, a network of radiologists’ offices owned by a private-equity firm, borrowed $1.3 billion from a group of lenders.

Since then, the company’s credit rating has been slashed twice, deep into junk territory. A federal crackdown on surprise medical bills resulted in its doctors being pushed out of network by some insurers. S&P expects its debt load to exceed 10 times its profits this year.

So what’s that loan worth today? Depends who you ask. Credit funds are valuing — marking, in Wall Street parlance — their slice of Radiology Partners’ loan between 75 and 84 cents on the dollar. All have lowered their marks over the past year, but at different rates.

The portfolios of credit funds, nonbank lenders that are increasingly providing America’s corporate debt, show a veritable dartboard of valuations for the same loans. In a world where loans are expected to trade at face value, and where even a few pennies below suggests deep concerns about payback, these gaps can be significant.

Unlike banks, these companies, called BDCs, have to post their holdings publicly each quarter. And they have grown from $150 billion to almost $250 billion in the past two years alone, according to S&P Global.

BDCs typically hire outside firms like Houlihan Lokey to estimate valuation ranges for each loan, but have considerable wiggle room to pick their own numbers, coloring their marks with their own views about economic growth, the quality of company management — and, some investors quietly grumble, managers’ own desire to avoid acknowledging a deal has gone bad.

With higher rates and lower growth now squeezing borrowers and defaults expected to rise, valuation sleights-of-hand are likely to be revealed.