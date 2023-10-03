Semafor Business at Genesis House: In conversation with Eric Adams, Gary Cohn, and WSJ’s Emma Tucker

On the idea of AI replacing humans on the New York Stock Exchange floor: Martin said that a human wouldn’t be able to handle the billions of data points that come through the system every day.

“What a human can do is notice anomalies in the data, they can toss out anomalies,” said Martin, who studied computer science and worked as a an IBM computer programmer. “The most tech-forward organizations are ones that harness the power of technology and data and enable the humans to do more on the intelligence side,” she said.

On the latest in the IPO market: Martin said the “floodgates” for IPOs likely won’t open until 2024. Proceeds for initial public offerings are down about 30% year-over-year and the number of IPOs in the first nine months of the year is also down compared to last year.

Shares for grocery delivery company Instacart — which became the third-largest company to go public this year — are currently lower than their listing price of $30, while shares for some other large newly public companies like Arm and Klaviyo are just barely above their listing prices. “There’s got to be a few months of sustained deals getting done,” Martin said.