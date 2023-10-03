Semafor Business at Genesis House: In conversation with Eric Adams, Gary Cohn, and WSJ’s Emma Tucker

The Scene
The inaugural Semafor Business at Genesis House summit is convening a slate of business and finance leaders in New York on Tuesday to discuss the latest trends in the business sector and the future of the industry.
Follow along for updates and highlights from the event, which will figure conversations with newsmakers like New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Donald Trump’s former economic advisor Gary Cohn, and New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin.
The View From Mayor Eric Adams
On immigration: Adams said that the White House was “wrong” on immigration and that he didn’t see eye-to-eye with the Biden administration on cities carrying the weight of the migrant crisis.
On return to office: Adams said the office environment needs to be an “experience” to lure younger people back, jokingly suggesting stocking up on tequila.
The View From lynn martin, President of NYSE
On the idea of AI replacing humans on the New York Stock Exchange floor: Martin said that a human wouldn’t be able to handle the billions of data points that come through the system every day.
“What a human can do is notice anomalies in the data, they can toss out anomalies,” said Martin, who studied computer science and worked as a an IBM computer programmer. “The most tech-forward organizations are ones that harness the power of technology and data and enable the humans to do more on the intelligence side,” she said.
On the latest in the IPO market: Martin said the “floodgates” for IPOs likely won’t open until 2024. Proceeds for initial public offerings are down about 30% year-over-year and the number of IPOs in the first nine months of the year is also down compared to last year.
Shares for grocery delivery company Instacart — which became the third-largest company to go public this year — are currently lower than their listing price of $30, while shares for some other large newly public companies like Arm and Klaviyo are just barely above their listing prices. “There’s got to be a few months of sustained deals getting done,” Martin said.
The View From Scott Rechler, CEO of RXR
On the U.S. office market: “It is bad,” Rechler, the CEO of the real estate development company, said in response to a recent Bloomberg survey in which two-thirds of investors said the U.S. office market is due for a crash, and won’t rebound until after a “severe collapse.” Most of the respondents said commercial real estate prices won’t bottom until the second half of 2024 or later.
“The challenge is that this is different than what we experienced during the financial crisis.”
On working from home: “Hybrid work is here to stay... We have to reimagine our urban ecosystem to be able to now accommodate a situation like this,” Rechler said, comparing the situation to how Lower Manhattan was redesigned after 9/11.
On Eric Adams’ plan to allow more offices to be converted to apartments: “The answer is it works but not in grand scale. But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be pursued...”
The View From Emma Tucker, WSJ editor-in-chief
On the Wall Street Journal’s future: Tucker said the Journal’s niche under her leadership will be American capitalism. “That’s a great niche to own. And I think that’s very much where the Wall Street Journal is going to focus its efforts now because it plays to our strengths.”
On WSJ’s coverage of Donald Trump: “We’ll stick to our guns, stick to our principles. And again ... one of the things that’s most impressive has been the way the newsroom really believes in the values of the Journal which is, we have to be objective. We have to tell both sides of the story.”