US hiring in September exceeds market expectations

All eyes are on the labor market, and this month, that’s a good thing.

The US economy added 254,000 jobs in September, blowing past the expected 150,000 increase, according to a new Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday. The unemployment rate also beat the expected 4.2%, which matched August’s figure, ticking down to 4.1%.

The jobs data is the first to come from the Labor Department after the Federal Reserve’s September rate cut, and the first of two jobs reports the central bank will reference at its November meeting, when it is expected to lower interest rates again. Fed chief Jerome Powell hinted at a quarter-point cut in a speech Monday, as long as “the economy performs as expected.”

After signs of weakening in the labor market in recent months, the report will likely provide the evidence the central bank needs to support its “soft landing” argument.

The September data comes off a mixed August report, when unemployment fell to 4.2% from 4.3% in July, but the economy added fewer nonfarm payroll jobs than expected.