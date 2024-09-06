August jobs report is weaker than expected

The August jobs report brought mixed news. Unemployment fell, but hiring wasn’t as strong as expected.

The US economy added fewer jobs than economists estimated last month: 142,000 nonfarm payroll jobs compared with expectations of 161,000, according to fresh data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even so, the US unemployment rate declined, falling to 4.2% from 4.3% in July, in line with Wall Street estimates.

The report represents the final piece of economic data the US Federal Reserve will consider at its meeting later this month, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates by at least a quarter of a percentage point. The only question now is whether the Fed will go bigger.

Banks had eagerly awaited Friday’s report, hoping it would show a weaker jobs market to support a larger cut of 0.5%, which should encourage more borrowing and boost Wall Street dealmaking.

If the Fed does decide to trim rates at its Sept. 17-18 meeting, as Chair Jerome Powell has indicated, it would be the first cut since March 2020, when pandemic-era lockdowns tanked the global economy. About 60% of economists expect the central bank will make the more modest quarter-point trim, while the rest anticipate a half-point cut.

In the report, the Labor Department revised July’s hiring data down from the previously reported 114,000 new jobs to 89,000. It also revised June’s figure down from 179,000 new jobs to 118,000. The movements align with other revisions in the last year but indicate the jobs market is consistently worse than the BLS’s initial data.