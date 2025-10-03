Firmin Edouard Matoko, one of the two candidates vying to head the UN’s culture and education agency, said he would build more museums in Africa to house artifacts returned from overseas if he secures the top job, a move he said could boost cultural tourism across the continent.

Matoko, a veteran diplomat and economist from Congo Brazzaville, is competing with Khaled El-Enany, Egypt’s former tourism minister, to be appointed UNESCO’s next director-general. The agency’s executive board — made up of 58 member states elected for four-year terms — will hold a vote on Oct. 6 to select a recommended nominee for appointment.

Matoko, a UNESCO official for 35 years who spoke to Semafor in a wide-ranging interview, welcomed the restitution in recent years of artifacts looted by former colonial powers in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. “The issue is not only giving back the artifacts, but it’s also setting up a museum and training the people on how to preserve those artifacts,” he said. “This is very important, otherwise the artifacts go back to the village and may be subject to illicit traffic.”

Matoko said that, under his leadership, UNESCO would support the construction of museums and training of staff. He added that he felt former colonial powers returning artifacts should, as a condition of the process, be responsible for “some follow up action” to create conditions for the preservation of items, such as providing funding to build museums.