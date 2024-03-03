Some of Ghana’s looted artifacts will return from Britain in May

ACCRA, Ghana — Looted Asante artifacts from two British museums are expected to arrive in Ghana and be presented to the Asante king on May 12, according to people familiar with the plans. It will mark the start of a three-year loan agreement between Ghanaian authorities and the British.

The loaned artifacts will be returning to their original home after 150 years under two main conditions: that they will be “kept safely” and are returned to the United Kingdom after the stipulated three-year term. “The promises are straightforward, it’s been agreed upon, and we are committed to fulfilling our part of the bargain,” Professor Osei-Bonsu Safo Kantanka, a researcher and spokesperson for the Asante kingdom, told Semafor Africa.

The agreement is also subject to an extension which could see the returned artifacts staying longer in Ghana than the initial three years.