Bollywood actors raise legal concerns with YouTube’s AI training policy

Bollywood actors are asking Indian courts to protect their “personality rights” as AI models increasingly produce content that bears their likenesses. Film power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked a judge to block the creation of AI videos that violate their image. Taking it a step further, they also asked YouTube’s parent company Google to implement safeguards preventing such content from being used to train AI models, Reuters reported.

According to the filings, the actors are concerned about YouTube’s policy that allows some videos to be used as training material for third-party AI generation models, which they argue can contribute to the spread of false information when they include misleading or deepfake content. India doesn’t have explicitly uniform intellectual property rights like the US, but courts have routinely sided with stars alleging such violations. The case could set a precedent, both in India and globally, for how courts recognize the AI misuse of celebrity images.