Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Bollywood actors raise legal concerns with YouTube’s AI training policy

Oct 1, 2025, 12:56pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife actress Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, son of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India.
Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo/Reuters

Bollywood actors are asking Indian courts to protect their “personality rights” as AI models increasingly produce content that bears their likenesses. Film power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked a judge to block the creation of AI videos that violate their image. Taking it a step further, they also asked YouTube’s parent company Google to implement safeguards preventing such content from being used to train AI models, Reuters reported.

According to the filings, the actors are concerned about YouTube’s policy that allows some videos to be used as training material for third-party AI generation models, which they argue can contribute to the spread of false information when they include misleading or deepfake content. India doesn’t have explicitly uniform intellectual property rights like the US, but courts have routinely sided with stars alleging such violations. The case could set a precedent, both in India and globally, for how courts recognize the AI misuse of celebrity images.

Rachyl Jones
AD