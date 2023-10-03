Eric Adams say White House is ‘wrong’ on immigration issue

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that the White House is “wrong” on issues of immigration, as he continues to speak out about how a rising number of migrants is adversely affecting the city.

“This migrant asylum issue can destroy this city,” Adams said at the inaugural Semafor Business and Genesis House event. “We cannot allow cities to go through this national process.”

Adams said last month that he didn’t see an end to the crisis, criticizing both the federal government and the Republican governor of Texas who has sent migrants on buses to New York.

Adams has repeatedly spoken about how the influx of migrants — over 100,000 have arrived since last spring — has strained city resources. Later this week, he plans to travel to the Darién Gap, the stretch of jungle along the Panama-Colombia border that many migrants cross. He also plans to visit Mexico and Ecuador.

Adams has pointedly criticized the White House over the migrant issue. His relationship with President Joe Biden has reportedly deteriorated as a result. The White House has pushed back on criticism from local officials that it hasn’t done enough to help.