A rural New York DA prepares to try Salman Rushdie’s alleged attacker

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. – Early next year, Jason Schmidt, the district attorney of this quiet lakefront county in New York, will prosecute the man who allegedly tried to assassinate the British-American novelist, Salman Rushdie, last August. It’s a case, Schmidt says, that’s unsettled his local community and police force and will likely reverberate beyond Chautauqua’s borders.

“Within our small community, this issue has upended us, you know, not just in our office because of compliance with discovery laws, but our local police agencies as well,” Schmidt told Semafor in an interview from his basement operations in the Chautauqua County courthouse. His small staff of about 11 — including lawyers, paralegals, and investigators — needed to process 30,000 files to prepare for trial.

He was also concerned with the lack of resources to ensure the community’s safety. “Everybody recognizes that this may give rise to copycat crimes,” he said. “It could give rise to all kinds of problems, and so nobody wants to see that happen.”

Schmidt, 56, became the county’s DA in early 2021 after a legal career that began in private practice in New York City and migrated westward to Chautauqua, which sits just south of Lake Eerie and the Canadian border. Schmidt campaigned in 2020 as a get-tough-on-crime Republican. But he said no one in Chautauqua was prepared for what happened on the morning of August 12, 2022: When, according to video footage, a young Lebanese-American man named Hadi Matar stabbed Rushdie 10 times as he was starting to speak at a literary festival hosted by the Chautauqua Institution. Rushdie survived the assault but lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand.

Rushdie, interestingly, hasn’t been involved in preparations for the trial. Schmidt said he’s sought to interview the writer in relation to what testimony he may provide, but has so far been stonewalled. “I haven’t had a conversation with Mr. Rushdie. The closest I’ve gotten is to his attorneys… and his publicist,” Schmidt said.

Matar has pleaded innocent to the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. But his mother has told reporters that her now 25-year-old son was a staunch supporter of the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s death. Khomeini ruled that Rushdie’s novel, The Satanic Verses, was blasphemous, due to its depiction of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

Matar, at the time of the attack, possessed a fake ID with the name of a top commander in Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia based in Lebanon. Matar had made a series of trips to south Lebanon, according to his family, where he could have been trained and radicalized by Hezbollah. Schmidt told Semafor in August that the Department of Justice has opened a separate investigation into the Rushdie attack specifically focused on whether foreign actors were also involved.

Matar’s trial, which could begin as early as January, will likely be short and easy to prosecute, given the existence of the video footage. “This is relatively straightforward, right? It’s a stabbing,” Schmidt said. “We have the video.” Still, the DA acknowledges that the fallout from the case could be far reaching.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.