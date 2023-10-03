Gallup: GOP’s economic edge hits new heights

The News
A record-high percentage of Americans trust Republicans to manage the economy over Democrats, according to a new Gallup survey. Some 53% of respondents said the GOP were more likely to “do a better job of keeping the country prosperous,” versus 39% who favored Democrats.
Gallup has been polling the same question since 1951 and the 14-point edge is the widest for Republicans since 1991 and a slight bump from their 10-point advantage this time last year. Democrats led by one point in September 2020.
Gallup analyst Justin McCarthy noted to Semafor that the final election year polling on the question has typically predicted the winner since 1984, with the most recent exception being 2000 (the question was not asked in 2004).
The results come as the White House and Biden campaign are in the midst of a major push to sell voters on “Bidenomics” and publicize falling inflation rates and low unemployment. Some Democrats have expressed concern about the campaign, which has so far failed to move the needle amid persistent voter anger over the rapid spike in prices after the pandemic.
Semafor’s Morgan Chalfant spoke to White House deputy director of the National Economic Council Joelle Gamble last week about the administration’s efforts to secure supply chains for critical minerals and EV production.”We’re seeing investment flows come into the United States and create good-paying jobs here at home. So you can see hard evidence that the president is making the right choice here,” Gamble said. “Meanwhile, the Republican criticism is coming from a place of no action whatsoever. It’s just all talk.”