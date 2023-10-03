Gallup: GOP’s economic edge hits new heights

A record-high percentage of Americans trust Republicans to manage the economy over Democrats, according to a new Gallup survey. Some 53% of respondents said the GOP were more likely to “do a better job of keeping the country prosperous,” versus 39% who favored Democrats.

Gallup has been polling the same question since 1951 and the 14-point edge is the widest for Republicans since 1991 and a slight bump from their 10-point advantage this time last year. Democrats led by one point in September 2020.