Uncommon bonds: Trying diplomacy with Venezuela

Semafor reported last week that Ric Grenell, Trump’s special missions envoy, had ruffled some feathers in the administration by openly arguing in favor of diplomacy with Maduro.

“I’ve spoken to Mr. Maduro, I’ve gone down to Venezuela, and I continue to talk to his team,” he said recently on CBS.

Even as he faces blowback from some Trump officials for his stance, Grenell is winning over some unexpected defenders. “He is definitely not a fan of me,” Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., posted on X. “But I hope he succeeds here.”

Gallego was agreeing with a similar sentiment expressed by Tommy Vietor, a onetime spokesman for former President Barack Obama turned Pod Save America host, who sees maintaining a direct line to Maduro as “the obvious thing to do” in order to prevent things from spiraling out of control.

“Open channels of communication have prevented wars throughout our history, and it seems like a best practice here,” Vietor told Semafor — though he added a caveat that he has “no insider information” and that Grenell “could be doing something terrible behind the scenes that I’m not aware of.”

Grenell is not in the driver’s seat of the Trump administration’s Venezuela policy. That task has fallen to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who The New York Times reported earlier this week is among a group of Trump advisers hoping that an escalating military campaign against Venezuelan drug operations will lead to Maduro’s ouster.

“I think that is batsh*t crazy,” Vietor said of the Rubio-backed position. “That is like the least ‘America First,’ most kind of old school — the worst excesses of US foreign policy in Latin America.”

“I wish Nicolás Maduro was gone, I believe he stole the last election, I believe he is a tyrant, I believe he is running that country into the ground, I would like a change of leadership,” Vietor added.

“I just do not think the United States can force that change at gunpoint.”