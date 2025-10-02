White House not ruling out strikes inside Venezuela

The Trump administration isn’t ruling out launching military strikes inside Venezuela as it continues its campaign against drug cartels, a senior Trump administration official confirmed to Semafor.

“If Venezuela is sending drug cartels to the United States by land or sea, he’ll consider action on it,” the official added, expanding on comments made by Trump earlier this week hinting at further action against alleged cartel members “coming by land.”

The comments forecast what might be next for Venezuela, after Trump asserted there are “absolutely no drugs” coming into the US by water following the administration’s deadly strikes against alleged drug boats off the Venezuelan coast.

Notably, the US military continues its buildup in the region — prompting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to make preparations this week for a state of emergency in the country.

— Shelby Talcott