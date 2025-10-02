Republicans’ shutdown strategy: All ‘illegals,’ all the time

Republicans have settled on their message for the government shutdown: A noun, a verb, and “illegal aliens.”

As most Democrats withhold their votes to reopen the government, seeking a deal with the GOP on more health care funding, the president’s party is wielding their support for two kinds of benefits that can go to non-citizens.

The first is emergency room care that’s given to patients regardless of legal status, mandated by a 39-year old law. The second: Affordable Care Act benefits that can be claimed by non-citizens with temporary legal status to be in the US.

But Republicans did not fully roll back the health care laws they’re now criticizing; they reduced the scope of the resulting benefits in July, through their party-line “big, beautiful” bill. Now they argue that Democrats, by seeking to reverse those changes, want to provide health care to people who aren’t legally in the country.

“They have made a decision that they would rather give taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens than keep the doors open for the American people,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said at a Thursday morning press conference with fellow GOP leaders, where they denounced care for “illegals” 23 times.

With both sides dug into their shutdown positions, both parties are running out of new things to talk about. So they’re litigating a Democratic proposal that has no hope of passing but includes just enough ammunition to fuel Republican outrage. At the core of the GOP’s shutdown argument is painting a grim picture of any non-citizen receiving any government benefit.

That’s a stumbling block for Democrats, who tend to respond by repeating in front of every microphone and TV camera available that undocumented immigrants can’t access federal health care programs and they aren’t going to change that.

Vice President JD Vance suggested on Wednesday that Reagan-era emergency care standards should be revisited, telling reporters that many Americans had been to an emergency room where “an illegal alien, very often a person can’t speak English” was getting helped before an American.

“We are willing to pass anything in law that says people in this country illegally should not be receiving any benefits, subsidies, anything,” Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told Semafor.

“But who do you think the emergency room is going to end up denying care to if people show up passed out and can’t show IDs? It’s going to be Latino-looking people, Asian-looking people.”