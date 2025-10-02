Supreme Court allows Cook to stay at Fed for now

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is staying put for now, after the Supreme Court said it would allow her to remain until it can hear arguments in January on the Trump administration’s bid to oust her.

Progressives hailed the ruling as a rare victory: “This is the court’s first pushback against Donald Trump,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told Semafor. Until now, “he’s won pretty much everything he’s asked for.”

But legal experts warned that, like a previous order, it revealed little about where justices will land eventually on Trump’s campaign to fire officials at the Fed or other independent agencies.

“Their view on this appears to be, ‘Look, we don’t need to rush this,’” Brian Knight, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy group, told Semafor. “I don’t know if that gives you any tea leaves about which way they’re going to come down.”