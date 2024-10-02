ChatGPT creator OpenAI is now valued at $157 billion

OpenAI is valued at $157 billion, according to multiple reports, double what it was just nine months ago.

The ChatGPT maker just closed a funding round led by Thrive Capital to raise an additional $6.6 billion. Microsoft, Nvidia, Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, and Emirati investment firm MGX also took part.

The milestone marks a turbulent moment for OpenAI: Multiple key employees have left in the last year and the startup plans to restructure to become a for-profit company after years of being run by a nonprofit board.