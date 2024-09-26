OpenAI, founded as a charity, plans to become a for-profit company

OpenAI plans to turn itself into a for-profit company, resolving a tension that’s hung over it for years: How could the people who control technology able to make trillions of dollars for others resist the temptation to make money for themselves?

Discussions now underway with investors, including those expected to participate in a new funding round that would value OpenAI at $150 billion, involve abandoning its nonprofit structure, people familiar with the matter told Semafor, confirming earlier reports by Reuters and others. CEO Sam Altman would get a stake of between 5% and 7%, and others including Microsoft, Tiger Global, and Thrive would crystallize their economic interests of one of the world’s most valuable and controversial startups, the people said.

OpenAI’s latest fundraise appears to have added urgency to the firm’s conversion, which Altman had previously hinted at. Terms being discussed would give investors the right to force OpenAI to repurchase their shares at a prescribed rate of return, if it didn’t voluntarily change its nonprofit status, one of the people said.

