Is US support for Ukraine waning?

Karina Tsui

The White House and Ukrainian authorities are trying to assuage concerns over U.S. support to Ukraine after Congress passed a short-term spending bill that omitted $6 billion in aid. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed the omission as a one-time occurrence and said Kyiv was in talks with Republicans and Democrats to prevent it from happening again. “We do not believe that U.S. support has faltered,” he said.

However, Republican opposition to funding Ukraine is growing ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, and the fight in Congress to quickly pass another funding bill is fraught.