What’s the endgame on Ukraine aid?

The path forward for additional U.S. aid to Ukraine is murky after lawmakers opted not to include any in the temporary government funding bill Congress passed this weekend. Republican leaders already are demanding it be linked with border security measures.

The circumstances have left some Ukrainians feeling deflated. “I am in despair,” Oleksandra Ustinova, a Ukrainian member of parliament who heads a commission that tracks foreign military assistance, told Semafor.

The White House is projecting more optimism. In a speech on Sunday, President Biden said he expected Congress to pass more Ukraine funding and suggested that he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif. had made a deal to hold a vote on more assistance.

“We’re going to get it done,” Biden said. “We have time, not much time, and there’s an overwhelming sense of urgency.”

But the contours of a Ukraine package — how large it would be and what it might be paired with — as well as the timing of a vote are not clear, particularly in the House, where McCarthy now needs to worry about a threat to his speakership.

In an interview on CBS News, McCarthy suggested that Ukraine assistance would be contingent on the Senate taking action on border security, after the House passed a bill along party lines earlier this year.

“I support being able to provide the weapons to Ukraine, but America comes first,” he said.

Asked about suggestions he had made a bargain with Democrats on Ukraine aid, a McCarthy spokesperson told Semafor: “Speaker McCarthy has been clear and consistent: we have an obligation to fix the crisis at the border and to ensure any request for further aid to Ukraine is matched with a sound strategy and accountability. The House will continue to discuss these challenges in the weeks to come.”