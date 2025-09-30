Both parties prepare for a lengthy US shutdown

Congress is about to experience a painful reality for the first time in six years: Getting into shutdowns are easy. Getting out of them is a lot harder.

The impending government shutdown is injecting new uncertainty into an already chaotic Washington. No one knows when it’s going to end, and neither party took the obvious exit paths they were offered over the last few weeks.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to blink,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

As the midnight deadline nears, each party has the same plan; they’re waiting until the other guys cave. Which might take a while.

Lawmakers are forecasting an interminable staring match, with both sides dug into their positions and a wild card in President Donald Trump. Democrats want a deal addressing skyrocketing health insurance premiums, but Republicans say Democrats can pound sand until they vote for a short-term spending bill. And, for now, Trump is backing them.

“Democrats are betting that they will skate and not get any of the blame. This certainly seems different,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Semafor. He added that Democrats would get nothing while the government is closed “if I have anything to say about it.”

It’s a mutual feeling, according to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.: “There’s nothing here for Democrats to do except say, ‘If you want our votes, you got to come talk to us.’”

Previous shutdowns damaged the standing of both parties. Even a short one wastes time and money as federal employees implement, and then undo, extensive plans — and there’s no indication so far that this shutdown will be short.

A senior administration official said Trump and Democrats haven’t had additional conversations since their Monday meeting. The official described the idea that Trump may be amenable to accepting Democrats’ full list of demands as wishful thinking from the opposing party.

The Senate will vote again on Republicans’ short-term spending bill Wednesday after Democrats were set to reject it for the second time Tuesday. They’ll stop voting “between sundown [Wednesday] and sundown Thursday in observation” of Yom Kippur before voting on the proposal through the weekend, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told reporters.

The contours of a possible deal are obvious: Both Republicans and Democrats want to stop health care premiums from spiking when enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies lapse at the end of the year. But Democrats want a deal now, and Republicans say nothing can happen until their bill passes.

“The negotiation happens when the government’s open,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

While Republicans are concerned about the cost of extending the subsidies without any changes, top Democrats said this week they are open to implementing GOP-sought reforms like an income cap for subsidy recipients.

“You don’t want to have somebody [like] a DC lawyer making a million dollars a year getting the enhanced tax credit,” Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said.

“There’s enough flexibility on both sides of the aisle to be able to come up with a reasonable solution that is going to benefit people who need to continue to have health insurance,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who has penned legislation to extend the subsidies.

Even if leaders did strike an agreement, the House would have to pass it first — and House Republicans are out of town through the end of the week. House Democrats returned Monday in protest.

“Where are they? Why aren’t we sitting down and negotiating this?” House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., told Semafor.