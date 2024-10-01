Countries call for restraint and de-escalation after Israel’s incursion into Lebanon

Hours after Israel announced it had begun a limited ground operation in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, world leaders amplified their calls for a ceasefire and voiced concern over the conflict spiraling into a regional war with Iran, which fired rockets into Israel Tuesday.

The escalation comes after weeks of Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah, the Iran-backed paramilitary group and Lebanon’s strongest political party. Many of the group’s most senior leaders have been killed and its forces degraded, at a huge cost to Lebanese civilians: More than 1,500 have been killed since the cross-border attacks began last year, and up to a million displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The US reiterated support for Israel’s right to defend itself, and urged a diplomatic resolution, others called for de-escalation, with some Gulf leaders affirming their support for Lebanon.