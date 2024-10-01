Israel begins ground invasion in southern Lebanon

Israel’s military said it had launched a ground incursion into Lebanon, describing it as a “limited” operation targeting Hezbollah.

However, officials for Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia and Lebanon’s strongest political party, said no Israeli troops had entered Lebanon early on Tuesday.

The offensive follows weeks of attacks targeting Hezbollah’s senior leadership and its forces, at huge cost to Lebanese civilians: More than 1,600 people have been killed since the cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah began last year, most of the casualties recorded in the last week. And up to a million people have been displaced by the strikes, according to Lebanese authorities.