Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte becomes NATO chief

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte officially became secretary-general of NATO on Tuesday, taking on the top job at a critical moment for the Western defense alliance.

The role will present immediate challenges, Politico noted: Just a month into his appointment, Rutte will have to confront the election of a new US president, which “may prove a make-or-break moment” for the bloc. The Dutch politician is widely considered well positioned to handle a potential second Donald Trump presidency — in 2018, he was nicknamed “the Trump whisperer” for his skill at managing the then-US president when he threatened to withdraw the US from NATO.

Defense spending will remain a key focus for Rutte, experts said, given the threat of further Russian aggression and ongoing pressure from the US for all countries to meet the spending target of 2% of GDP. He may even have to push for an increase, as spending is also key for Ukraine’s war effort.