New NATO head is most likely ‘Trump whisperer’ Mark Rutte

NATO split on what to offer Ukraine at upcoming summit

Sources: CNN , Bloomberg

Before Rutte takes the reins, NATO’s focus is on an upcoming summit in Washington in mid-July, where the alliance will likely announce a series of new policies to boost military readiness and support for Ukraine. While the UK and several Central and Eastern European countries support pledging that Ukraine’s path to NATO is “irreversible,” the US and Germany are in favor of a more moderate commitment of a “bridge” to membership, CNN reported. Meanwhile, NATO is pushing for allies to spend at least $43 billion per year on aid to Ukraine, which would be in line with the average support since Russia’s invasion, after a more ambitious plan for a larger NATO fund fell through.