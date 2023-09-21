‘Catastrophic’: Ukraine supporters warn against pulling aid

Supporters of Ukraine aid on Capitol Hill are warning that the country’s counteroffensive could falter — and quickly — if Congress does not pass additional assistance or if the government shuts down.

“It is very clear that if we were to have a government shutdown or to pass a CR with no Ukraine aid, that the effect on Ukraine would be very quick and devastating,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters following a classified briefing with Biden administration officials Wednesday evening. “We cannot let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win. Without aid, Ukraine could run the very strong risk of being defeated.”

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who just returned from a trip to Ukraine to assess the progress of the counteroffensive, said “they feel like it’s going well” and that the White House’s assessment was similar. But without further help, he said, the impact would be “catastrophic.” He’s part of a group of senators who have called for new weapons systems to be sent to their aid, including long-range missiles called ATACMS.

“They cannot be successful without our support, I am convinced of that,” Kelly told reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that cutting off assistance would be “far more ruinous than our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.”