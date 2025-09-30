US shutdown isn’t landing in key 2025 elections

At the Capitol, Democrats were making as much noise around a potential shutdown as they could. House Republicans left the city after passing their funding resolution; Democrats returned to the House to demand a new vote that would add back health care funding.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic nominee for governor of New Jersey, did not return to the city for the party’s press conferences or protests. Spanberger was spending Tuesday in Bristol, Va., a six-hour drive from DC, campaigning against cuts to rural hospitals.

Democrats were fine with their non-involvement.

“The Republicans have shut down the government. I mean, they’re not even here,” Scott said after joining a Democratic protest on the House floor.

GOP gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears “ought to be calling people, telling them to get in town,” he added.

Federal employee layoffs are less of an issue in New Jersey, where they make up a far smaller share of the workforce, than in Virginia. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said that Sherrill had effectively run as a brawler against the Trump administration, using her first debate with Ciattarelli to denounce education and health care funding cuts.

“She’s saying, ‘I’m going to fight,’ whereas Jack says he agrees with Trump,” said Pallone. “The bottom line is that Republicans are in charge of everything in Washington.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have run on other issues in both states and are upbeat about signs they’ve narrowed a polling gap from the summer.

Earle-Sears has campaigned at northern Virginia school boards against inclusive LGBTQ policies in schools and accused Democrats of fostering violent hate against conservatives.

Ciattarelli had run on cost-cutting — even the possibility of an “NJDOGE” — and, more recently, the release of military records that revealed Sherrill refused to turn in fellow US Naval Academy students involved in a cheating scandal.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Democrats want to change the subject, away from Sherrill refusing to release her Naval Academy disciplinary records,” Russell said.

Some of the jump-ball politics of the shutdown in Virginia may stem from threats by the Trump administration to lay off more federal workers if Democrats don’t give in.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., who represents the DC suburbs closest to the city, recounted what he heard in a Monday night tele-town hall, which included some federal workers.

“There’s a lot of people who absolutely want us to stand firm and shut down the government if necessary,” said Beyer. “And then there are those afraid of the [OMB Director Russ] Vought threats that he may fire a whole bunch of them.”

Other Democrats, however, saw the president starting to hand them more fodder to paint him as unreasonable as the midnight Wednesday deadline drew closer.

“We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible and bad for them, like cutting vast numbers of people out,” Trump said at an Oval Office press conference on Tuesday. “Cutting things they like, cutting programs they like.”

That would not fly in his state, said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

“The idea of threatening to fire federal workers willy-nilly shows plain disrespect,” Warner told Semafor. “I don’t think that bodes well for people who say: No, we need to bring more MAGA to Virginia.”

Even as the president and his party tried to blame Democrats for what could happen next, some Republicans saw it as almost inevitable that Virginia voters would punish them somewhat.

“I do think that blame will be laid at Republicans’ feet, no matter what,” said Matthew Hurtt, the chairman of the Arlington County GOP. “It feels like the layoffs are exclusively going to Democrats, who were going to be voting for Spanberger anyway.”