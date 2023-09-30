The U.S. government isn’t shutting down after all

Congress is on track to narrowly avert a government shutdown after Speaker Kevin McCarthy surprisingly bucked his party’s right flank to pass a short term funding bill with one day to spare.

The House approved a stopgap measure aimed at funding the government at current levels through mid-November in a robustly bipartisan 335-91 vote. It also included FAA reauthorization, federal disaster relief and an extension of federal flood insurance. The Senate is expected to approve it tonight.

McCarthy touted the measure as a victory, and brushed off threats from conservative hardliners to oust him from the speakership for relying on Democratic support to pass it.

“It’s alright if Republicans and Democrats join together,” McCarthy said at a press conference. “If someone wants to make a motion against me, bring it. There has to be an adult in the room.”

Only a day earlier, House GOP leaders failed to muster enough support for a party-line stopgap measure, and 21 Republicans joined House Democrats to sink it. Leadership reportedly told the conference this morning that there were not 218 Republican votes for any of several plans to fund the government, which left them with little choice but to put forward a bill that could attract bipartisan support or risk taking the blame for a shutdown.

AD

The legislation did not include additional aid for Ukraine favored by many in both parties, nor stiff border restrictions championed by House conservatives. It also dropped steep spending cuts to safety-net programs included in earlier House Republican bills.