There’s a big split between Republican voters and politicians on Ukraine

When it comes to the war in Ukraine, there seems to be a chasm between Republican lawmakers in Washington and their voters back home.

Among the GOP base, skepticism of U.S. involvement in the conflict runs deep. Fifty-nine percent of Republicans say the U.S. is doing too much to help Kyiv, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released over the weekend, similar to earlier results from Gallup and CNN.

But in Congress, Republican resistance to aid still appears to be shallow — despite some booming opposition from some of the party’s biggest conservative stars. An open letter last week opposing President Biden’s latest $24 billion request for Ukraine attracted just 29 GOP signatures from the House and Senate, led by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

While that tally was up from the 19 lawmakers who in April vowed to oppose future assistance packages “unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion,” it still represented just a small fraction of Capitol Hill Republicans.

Not every GOP lawmaker opposed to further Ukraine support joined the letters, suggesting they shouldn’t be taken as a precise whip count on the issue. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a vocal opponent, signed neither letter, for instance. Pure numbers also don’t tell the whole story: The fight to cut off Ukraine’s assistance has been led by hardline conservatives like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who’ve made it a political centerpiece in this month’s chaotic fight over the federal budget. In the Senate, where support for Kyiv among Republicans is stronger, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. has vowed to slow down any stopgap funding bill that includes Ukraine aid.

But a pair of recent votes during the House’s work on the National Defense Authorization Act over the summer also suggest that opposing Ukraine aid remains a minority position among GOP lawmakers.

An amendment from Greene that would have stripped $300 million in Ukraine funding from the bill got 89 Republican “yes” votes, while a larger number — 130 — voted against it. A separate push from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. to prohibit further assistance for Ukraine garnered 70 Republican votes, while more than double that amount voted against it.

“The majority of the majority supports this,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas said of Ukraine aid last week, the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on Capitol Hill meeting with members of both parties.