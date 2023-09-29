What sectors are at most risk from a government shutdown?

Diego Mendoza

/

Federal agencies are scrambling to prepare for an impending government shutdown, as partisan rifts in the U.S. House of Representatives continue to grow just a day before the Sept. 30 deadline.

While a shutdown will not lead to the disastrous consequences anticipated when the House nearly failed to lift the debt ceiling in May, it does threaten to disrupt both global and domestic commitments.