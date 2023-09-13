A government shutdown won’t shut down the U.S. clean energy boom

The U.S. clean energy industry is no stranger to being subject to the whims of Congress. What’s different this time around is that budget negotiations are less threatening to the industry than ever. A shutdown, if one occurs, could hardly reverse the momentum the industry has built up over the last year.

The latest evidence is a report today from the Rhodium Group think tank and MIT on U.S. clean energy investment trends. $213 billion was invested by businesses and retail consumers in the year to June, the report found, in manufacturing and installing clean energy hardware. That’s 37% more than the previous 12-month period, and more than the annual GDP of 18 U.S. states, making clean energy one of the country’s biggest industries.

Manufacturing — investment in new factories to build solar panels, batteries, and more — was the fastest-growing segment, more than doubling from the previous year. That suggests investors aren’t all waiting for finalized Treasury guidance to forge ahead. Some of the key decisions that could be delayed by a shutdown have to do with manufacturing, as firms seek more clarity on the tax credit rates for building different types of solar inverter hardware or on how companies should assess what portion of a given widget is produced domestically. The manufacturing boom also provides a measure of political cover for the IRA overall, because a majority of this investment is happening in Republican-majority districts.

“We’ve all been dealing with those [tax] uncertainties as it is,” said Ken Rivlin, an attorney who advises companies on environmental regulation at the law firm Allen & Overy. “So I’m not overly worried about a short delay.”