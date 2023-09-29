Top executives resign at South Africa’s state logistics company

JOHANNESBURG — Two top executives have resigned from South Africa’s state-owned ports and rail company amid a deepening crisis that is proving to be a drag on Africa’s most industrialized economy.

Transnet, in a statement on Friday, said Portia Derby would step down as its chief executive officer from Oct. 31. It also announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Nonkululeko Dlamini.

Transnet, which brought in $36.4 billion in revenue in the 2022/23 fiscal year, is contending with a shortage of freight trains and inefficient ports that has cut income from exports, particularly mining. It has also been hit by cable theft and vandalism of its infrastructure.

Semafor Africa on Tuesday reported on the extent of problems at Transnet and details of plans to impose strict cost-cutting measures across government departments due to the combined impact of its inefficiencies and problems at state energy utility Eskom