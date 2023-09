South Africa’s struggling state logistics company is strangling the economy

The logistics problems have shone the spotlight on the ruling ANC’s poor management of the economy and the way in which state companies have been run into the ground in recent years. Port productivity across South Africa’s ports has become “dismal”, said Denys Hobson, head of logistics at Investec, an Anglo-South African bank. He said the problems stem from a lack of maintenance by Transnet on critical equipment.

Senior treasury official Ismail Momoniat recently told me Transnet currently transports less than it did in 1994, that year being significant because that was when Nelson Mandela led the ANC to power, ending apartheid. While the apartheid-era economy was much smaller, it speaks volumes that Transnet carries less now than almost 30 years ago.

The problem at the rail and ports company is a headache for the finance ministry as it struggles to manage a sharp drop in tax revenues, a large proportion of which traditionally come from the mining sector. At the same time, around 35,000 coal mining jobs are reportedly at risk because companies, unable to transport millions of tons of commodities for export to ports, are scaling down their operations.

Transnet and Eskom were both at the center of “state capture”, a term used to describe the manner in which members of the prominent Gupta family allegedly used their ties with former President Jacob Zuma to influence contracts and siphon off state assets during his time in power. That connection, whereby corruption and cronyism mix with mismanagement in much the same way that we’ve seen at Eskom, means Transnet’s problems will be associated with ANC failings in the minds of voters ahead of next year’s general election.

Voters could end up punishing the ANC if they feel the impact of government cuts — particularly any to social welfare programs. South Africa’s mining companies failed to exploit the recent global commodities boom because they couldn’t export minerals due to bottlenecks. Now, as the country heads towards an election in which the ANC may lose its majority for the first time in the post-apartheid era, the chickens of long term mismanagement are coming home to roost.