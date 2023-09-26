South Africa’s struggling state logistics company is strangling the economy

JOHANNESBURG — Deep-rooted problems in South Africa’s state-owned ports and rail company that threaten to plunge Africa’s most industrialized economy into a crisis played a key role in prompting plans to impose strict cost-cutting measures across government departments.

Transnet, which brought in $36.4 billion in revenue in the 2022/23 fiscal year, is grappling with a shortage of freight trains and inefficient ports that has cut income from exports, particularly mining.

The sight of long lines of heavy-duty trucks has become common on the roads leading to South Africa’s main ports, such as Durban, which have traditionally received export goods through trains. Gridlock at port entrances are delaying imports by several weeks.

The crisis around rail and ports compounds the problems created by rolling blackouts caused by inefficiencies at ailing electricity utility Eskom, the other major state owned enterprise. South Africa’s national treasury last month advised the cabinet to roll out spending cuts in response to an economic outlook that has “worsened significantly” largely due to the problems, according to an internal memo it sent to the heads of government departments seen by Semafor Africa.

The three-page memo, dated Aug. 31, says the treasury proposes “stringent measures” in response to “a need for urgent action” that include a hiring freeze, halting the advertising of procurement for infrastructure projects, and a drastic reduction in spending on travel by government officials.