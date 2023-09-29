How Democrats and Republicans are remembering Sen. Dianne Feinstein

President Joe Biden

“Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that’s what Jill and I will miss the most,” the president said in a statement.

AD

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

“She’s a true public servant I’ll miss her.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN)

“We didn’t agree on anything but she was always nice to me.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

AD

“There is simply nobody who possessed the poise, gravitas, and fierceness of Dianne Feinstein.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

“She was my friend and my seatmate on the Senate Judiciary Committee for over 20 years. She was always the lady but she never backed down from a cause that she thought was right,” Durbin told Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)

“Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer—a giant of the Senate—who dedicated her life to public service.”

AD

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

“She was one of the most powerful voices in the Senate, and she blazed a trail for generations of women who followed her into elected office.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

“Senator Dianne Feinstein was a trailblazing Senator, a strong and effective leader, and a good friend.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

“Dianne Feinstein broke barriers and fought for the American people.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

“A true trailblazer, she leaves behind a lasting legacy of service in the Senate.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

“America’s a better place because of her.”

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

“She leaves behind a legacy marked by the paths she paved for all of us to follow. It was a privilege to be her colleague.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)

“She paved the way for countless women and girls to stand up and make a difference.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

“Intelligent, hard working & always treated everyone with courtesy & respect.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

“I know her legacy will endure.”