Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

Feinstein began her political career in 1970 after her accession to San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, and was later elected as mayor of the city where she survived a failed recall attempt in 1983.

After losing her 1990 campaign for California governor, Feinstein won a 1992 Senate special election, becoming the first female Senator from California. She went on to win another five reelection votes during her more than 30-year tenure.

She is perhaps best known for authoring the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons ban signed by former President Bill Clinton, which put a 10-year restriction on civilians purchasing semi-automatic rifles. She later introduced a new assault weapons ban bill in 2013, which failed to pass.

Until 2018, Feinstein was also known for her opposition to numerous reforms on marijuana laws, citing her belief that marijuana is a gateway drug.

Feinstein is the first woman to have chaired both the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee, overseeing the latter’s report on CIA torture during the “War on Terror.”