US-Venezuela tensions swell as Washington reportedly weighs strikes

Venezuela is reportedly bracing for a possible US military attack on drug targets as tensions with Washington escalate.

The Trump administration in recent weeks has sent warships to the Caribbean and blown up three boats from Venezuela allegedly carrying drugs. The White House has signaled clear interest in removing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power.

As US President Donald Trump’s tone has become increasingly aggressive toward Caracas, a US special envoy who tried to strike a more conciliatory note has been sidelined, Semafor reported.

NBC News reported the US is preparing options to strike drug targets inside the South American country. Caracas, meanwhile, is arming a civilian militia, further raising the specter of a wider conflict.