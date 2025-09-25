Grenell, sidelined on Venezuela, frustrates Trump allies with softer line on Maduro

Grenell’s efforts to keep a channel open with Maduro, seeing detente with Caracas as a counter to China’s influence in the region, represent a vastly different strategy to the one Trump and Rubio appear to have chosen. It’s one that some analysts see as potentially viable in Venezuela, when coupled with broader strategies to encourage change on the ground.

“The United States should maintain discreet back-channel communications with Maduro and his inner circle, with the aim of exploring opportunities for a broader democratic and economic opening to the benefit of US interests,” the Atlantic Council wrote in a July brief outlining “two options for an ‘America First’ approach” to Venezuela.

“This engagement must remain tied to specific, verifiable progress, and must avoid unilateral concessions without meaningful steps toward democratization,” the brief added.

Yet the US boat strikes off the coast of Venezuela, conducted without congressional approval or any formal notification to Capitol Hill, have killed 17 people and prompted experts to warn about illegal extrajudicial operations.

“There is a disconnect, and it does matter,” said Eric Farnsworth, a senior associate with the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “It matters not necessarily because of the ultimate course of action, although we don’t know what that course is going to be, but it matters because it’s confusing to the American public. And if you’re trying to build support for a stronger action on Venezuela, then mixed messaging and confusion is not helpful.

“But second, and I think more importantly,” he added, “it allows the Maduro regime and critics of the United States to try to sow division and try to play factions off against each other.”

Trump’s second term started out sunnier for Grenell, who played a key role in bringing back several Americans imprisoned in the country and sought to help negotiate deportation flights. Venezuela was quickly seen as part of his portfolio.

But Grenell also clashed with Rubio, a Venezuela hawk since his days as a Florida senator, and the White House ultimately put Rubio in charge of deportation flights.

That’s on top of the long back-and-forth over Chevron’s license to export Venezuelan oil to the US; at one point, Grenell said an extension would “be granted” before Rubio shut that down on social media. Ultimately, the administration agreed to a limited deal that restricted any oil payments to the Venezuelan government. (The White House, over the summer, pushed back on reports of tension between the two).

Since then, the administration has, while declining to publicly state its position as regime change, signaled clear interest in removing Maduro from power. The US has directly linked the gang Tren de Araguas to Maduro and doubled its bounty for his arrest to $50 million, in addition to the strikes on alleged drug boats in the region.

The senior administration official told Semafor that Rubio, Trump, the vice president, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are among those leading Venezuela discussions internally.

The State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Grenell is notably juggling multiple jobs at the moment: In addition to serving as special envoy, he serves as the president of the Kennedy Center and was recently added to the board of directors of entertainment giant Live Nation.