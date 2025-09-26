When Microsoft announced it was cutting off the Israeli Defense Forces from some access to its cloud services this week, it was trying to walk a political tightrope. But the move satisfies nobody and could haunt the company in the future.

This all started because The Guardian published an article alleging that the IDF was using Azure to store millions of phone records of Palestinians. When Microsoft looked into the matter, it found evidence that confirmed the report, company President Brad Smith said.

With pressure from employee protesters, the company decided to end some access to the platform.

Microsoft’s carefully worded statement announcing the move doesn’t directly criticize Israel, but affirms the tech giant’s moral position that its services can’t be used for mass surveillance of civilians. It’s the kind of statement meant to result in minimal damage but instead opens companies up to criticism from every direction.

Anthropic ran into a similar problem recently because of its strict prohibition on surveillance, which Semafor reported irked White House officials.

The irony: Microsoft’s decision may not have been the direct result of employee activism — but it will likely lead to more of it.