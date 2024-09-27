YOLO Mitch? McConnell speaks out — on Trump, tariffs and beyond

Mitch McConnell often dodges direct questions about Donald Trump. Not when it comes to tariffs.

McConnell turned heads this week when he bluntly declared that he’s “not a fan of tariffs” in response to a question about Trump’s proposals to slap huge levies on imported goods. Perhaps it was a sign of what’s to come.

The Republican leader is soon ending his reign of 18 years atop the Senate GOP, but he will still represent his state of Kentucky for at least two more years. And he has not forgotten that in retaliation against Trump’s first-term tariffs, Europe slapped fees on his home state’s most famous export.

“Take the bourbon industry, for example. In Kentucky, it’s really been adversely impacted by European tariffs,” McConnell said in a Thursday interview with Semafor. “I represent Kentucky, in addition to having this job. We’ve had a very bad experience in our signature industry with tariffs.”

McConnell didn’t vow to stop the former president from making good on a flirtation with tariffs that could extend to all US imports; but he did emphasize that “I just differ with President Trump” on the issue. At a time when unity is paramount for his party it’s notable he’s at all comfortable clearly expressing himself on an idea that many free-traders dance around.

And as McConnell’s career winds down, he’s sending a signal that his exit from leadership might even lead to more candid views on hot topics. He’ll still be one of the most closely watched Republicans in Washington.

McConnell, age 82, has nearly three more months to go as Senate GOP leader, though, and plenty left to do. Foremost on his mind is leaving his successor as party leader with a majority, which would give Republican senators power over the agenda and — as he sees it, at least — help preserve the legislative filibuster.