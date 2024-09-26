McConnell: Democrats would end the filibuster if they sweep on Election Day

Mitch McConnell is convinced of one thing: The Democratic Party would have the support it needs to kill the Senate filibuster if it takes full control of Washington this year.

The outgoing Republican leader told Semafor on Thursday that he now believes Democrats, should they sweep into power this fall, would dispense with the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to pass most legislation.

“I don’t think they’re kidding. I think they’ll do it,” McConnell said.

Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated this week that she hopes to eliminate the filibuster for the purposes of writing Roe v. Wade’s abortion right into law, a move that doesn’t have full backing on her side of the aisle yet. Her comments reignited the Senate’s yearslong battle over an arcane filibuster rule that Democrats famously weakened in 2013 by eliminating the 60-vote bar to confirm most presidential nominees, citing GOP obstruction.

Republicans presided over their own weakening of the filibuster by voting in 2017 to end it for confirmation of Supreme Court justices. Democrats tried again to chip away at the filibuster two years ago in order to pass a voting rights bill, a move stopped by Independent Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Since then, it’s become clear that anti-filibuster sentiment which first spiked on the left has become a more mainstream Democratic position, with ample interest in killing the filibuster for other issues too. McConnell is taking the opposing party at its word.

“What I concluded is, whenever they think it’s getting in the way of something they really want to do, they’re going to break the rules,” the Kentuckian said of Democrats. “And once you do it once, it’s over.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., declined to discuss changes to the filibuster this week, saying it would be something Democrats would discuss next Congress. Of course, the question is only relevant if Democrats can take back the House and hang onto their Senate majority; they’re currently in a brutal battle to do just that.

