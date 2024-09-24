Harris’ vow to end filibuster for abortion rights faces challenge in her own party

Kamala Harris’ hopes of weakening the filibuster for abortion rights faces a challenge in her own party.

Montana Democrat Jon Tester, the Senate’s most vulnerable incumbent, told Semafor that he supports requiring senators to hold the floor in person while filibustering legislation — the so-called talking filibuster. And he opposes the complete elimination of the chamber’s 60-vote requirement to pass most legislation.

“My stance is this: We need to change the filibuster into a talking filibuster,” he said in an interview last week. “We should not eliminate the filibuster.”

Harris told Wisconsin Public Radio earlier on Tuesday that “we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe and get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom.” It’s a position she’s taken in the past, but the first time she reiterated it since replacing President Joe Biden atop the Democratic presidential ticket.

Tester is currently battling GOP challenger Tim Sheehy in a reelection bid that, if he falls short, would likely hand Republicans control of the Senate next year. If he wins, however, his stance would likely chart the course for any Democratic changes to filibuster, including the targeted purpose of writing Roe v. Wade into law.

The Montanan, who has yet to formally endorse Harris, has supported legislation that would enshrine Roe-level abortion rights into law and he also supported filibuster changes tailored to voting rights legislation. His position on requiring a talking filibuster would put the onus on the minority party to bottle up a vote on restoring Roe.

“I don’t want to make this thing like the House. We shouldn’t allow one person to stop this,” Tester said of Senate legislation. “Make them talk. If they quit talking, vote.”