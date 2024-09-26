Harris escalates her courtship of crypto

Kamala Harris isn’t just talking about a friendlier approach to cryptocurrency than President Joe Biden. She’s already dispatching aides to court well-heeled crypto investors and their Democratic allies in Congress.

Harris’s emissaries to the crypto sector include Brian Nelson and Louisa Terrell, according to two people familiar with the outreach. The Harris campaign advisers have solicited feedback from crypto executives as well as Hill Democrats seeking to steer the vice president away from the Biden administration’s crackdown on a resurgent sector that’s lavishing cash on the 2024 election.

Pro-crypto Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., has been in touch with Harris’ team on the topic and organized two briefings in recent weeks for fellow House Democrats interested in learning more about digital currencies.

“You’re going to see a much more balanced approach from President Harris on this issue,” Nickel told Semafor, adding he’d spoken to her advisers about blockchain technology and other ways to promote decentralized ownership of digital assets.

Harris debuted her newly crypto-coded message in remarks to Wall Street donors this past weekend, and her campaign’s quiet work with crypto allies indicates that she sees a space to compete on that turf with former President Donald Trump – who this month endorsed a still-unclear crypto platform launched by his sons.

Pro-crypto Democrats have even enlisted a celebrity Harris backer to marshal support for any cryptocurrency bill that would create industry-backed regulatory standards: billionaire investor Mark Cuban. He told Semafor that he plans to visit Capitol Hill to personally lobby lawmakers on any major crypto bill that gets a vote in the future, whether it’s industry-favorable or not.

Some prominent Democrats are also tempering their initial skepticism of crypto assets. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, a member of the Senate Banking panel, derided digital tokens as “bullshit” after the FTX collapse in late 2022.

“I was never an opponent,” Tester told Semafor this week. “I always said we got to put side rails on it.”

The Harris campaign did not respond to requests for comment.