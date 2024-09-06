Mark Cuban is Kamala Harris’ on-call billionaire. What’s he after?

Investor Mark Cuban says he speaks to Kamala Harris’ campaign “three or four times” a week about fiscal policy, even as he lobbies against her bid to tax the unrealized gains of billionaires like himself. Just don’t call him an adviser.

“I don’t have a title of any sort,” Cuban told Semafor via email. “It’s up to them whether they answer the phone or return my messages.”

Cuban has become perhaps Harris’s loudest supporter in the circuit of billionaires helping power her presidential bid. He’s lauded Harris as a “pro-business” candidate and described her campaign as more responsive than President Joe Biden’s now-defunct reelection operation.

He even revealed this week on CNBC that he pitched himself as a potential Harris pick for the Securities and Exchange Commission, the same agency that unsuccessfully prosecuted him for alleged insider trading more than 10 years ago. Cuban said he sees himself as a real-world voice among those counseling the vice president’s team, but he declined to describe himself as a “counterweight” to more vocal progressives in her camp.

“I’m an entrepreneur, not a politician, not an economist,” Cuban told Semafor, adding that “the challenge they face is they have too many economists that look at problems academically rather than operationally. I just try to give my honest thoughts. Not as a counter balance. Just as a perspective from my experience.”

Cuban has previously talked with the well-funded group No Labels about a third-party presidential run, though he ruled that out last year. Soon after that public show of distaste for the two-party system, however, Cuban stood with Biden even after the June debate that ended up dooming his candidacy.

The Harris campaign did not respond to requests for comment about Cuban’s informal role. Her team continues to add business advisors, however, bringing on Richard Garcia last month as the national director of small business engagement, per his LinkedIn. He was previously chief of staff at the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, among other roles.