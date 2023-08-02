South Africa’s electricity improvement was short lived

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa seemed to be on the verge of bringing its power crisis to an end but outages are now lasting longer again after shrinking for months. Experts now warn any improvements were unrelated to reforms aimed at generating more power to end the blackouts strangling Africa’s most advanced economy.

“We will resolve loadshedding,” the electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, told reporters at a media briefing in early July, referring to the planned outages used to ration power for the past 15 years. “I think that we will resolve it much quicker than we had anticipated,” he said.

His remarks came days after the cabinet announced that energy availability had risen to nearly 70%, up from all time lows of around 50% a few months earlier. Many communities reported that outages were typically lasting around two hours rather than around 12 hours in some cases.

But, around a month since the minister’s comments and data showing higher energy availability, the length of loadshedding periods has increased as South Africa entered its winter months and experienced a cold front that saw snowfall in Johannesburg for the first time in more than a decade.

Johannesburg-based independent energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima rejected suggestions that Eskom’s performance has improved in recent months. “The high stages of loadshedding that was anticipated for the winter months was predicated on the misconception that the demand would reach 37,000 megawatts and Eskom is seemingly unaware that in the last eight years that demand had migrated off the grid,” he said, suggesting that it had gone to privately generated renewable energy.

Other experts said the slight improvement was likely due to factors such as heavy industries using less power due to higher tariffs in the winter and the timing of maintenance work by Eskom.