House GOP sidesteps its own IVF divide

House Republican leaders ignored lobbying from some of their own members for a preelection vote on in vitro fertilization, even a symbolic defense of it — giving vulnerable GOP incumbents no political cover as Democrats yoke them to proposals that could imperil it.

GOP leaders avoided action on IVF after several of Speaker Mike Johnson’s swing-district members had pushed for a vote that would allow them to show their commitment to it. Even a member of Johnson’s leadership team acknowledged that an IVF vote would have benefited battleground-seat Republicans who are getting pummeled by Democratic charges that GOP control of Congress would threaten women’s access to the popular fertility treatment.

“We should bring it to the floor,” Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., the House GOP secretary, told Semafor of pro-IVF proposals. Individual Republicans in tough races can be open with their IVF views, she said, but “it would probably help them more if [leaders] brought the bill up.”

The House GOP’s move sets up a stark contrast with both Senate Republicans, who blocked a Democratic IVF bill last week, and former President Donald Trump, who has called himself a “leader on fertilization.” Trump has even pitched a federal coverage guarantee for women seeking to conceive through IVF, going much further than the handful of House Republicans who have backed a symbolic GOP pro-IVF bill or a Democratic bill that would protect access to it.

Those vulnerable GOP lawmakers are now on an island defending their stance on a treatment that voters in both parties broadly support. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris launched an IVF ad this week, part of a broader Democratic push to connect the fertility treatment with abortion access and cast Republicans as dedicated to further restricting reproductive health care.

House Republican leadership has shown some deference to their own vulnerable members by not forcing them to vote on more restrictive anti-abortion bills that might otherwise get a GOP majority. But multiple Republican lawmakers told Semafor they had urged the speaker’s office to take up an IVF bill, showing that they see the lack of a vote as a missed opportunity.

“We’re advocating to get IVF codification on the floor. Obviously, not all my colleagues agree,” said New York Rep. Marc Molinaro, who this spring became the first Republican backer of a Democratic bill protecting IVF. Three of his vulnerable GOP colleagues later joined him.

Molinaro and other swing-district Republicans first got behind pro-IVF legislation more than six months ago after the Alabama Supreme Court put the treatment at risk by ruling that frozen embryos are children.

Another in that group, Rep. Lori Chavez-Deremer, R-Ore., said that she personally pushed the speaker to not call up a bill that would prohibit the use of any federal funds from on abortion care.

“Absolutely not. And it was because of me who said, ‘Do not put this on the floor. This is not what Americans want,’” she said.

Democrats, however, are hitting top Republicans hard for saying they support IVF while, in several high-profile cases, backing legislation that would put the treatment in potential jeopardy by effectively defining frozen embryos as people. Johnson, who has said he supports IVF but that “ethical” issues related to its use are up to the states to decide, signed onto such a bill last year.

“This is the future Trump wants for those wanting to expand their families,” the Democratic Party posted on X this week, with a link to the Harris pro-IVF ad.



