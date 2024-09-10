The 2024 Senate battle is still coming down to Montana

Even as Kamala Harris’ ascension revs up the Democratic electorate, the party’s hold on the Senate could still end with a single race in Montana.

The state’s Democratic senator, Jon Tester, is in the toughest predicament of any incumbent in the chamber. And though Republicans are increasingly confident about their chances of defeating Tester, and flipping the second seat they need to claim Senate control for the first time in three elections, the 68-year-old insists he’s no underdog.

“What it looks like from here and what reality is are two different things,” Tester told Semafor on Tuesday. “I’m going to go up and I’m going to go down, but I feel really good about where we’re at. And I feel really good about how this race is going to turn out.”

AD

Some of his allies are sweating over his future anyway, particularly after an AARP poll this month showed Republican Tim Sheehy ahead of Tester and sent both parties into a tizzy, prompting a top forecaster to shift the race in Republicans’ favor. One of Tester’s fellow Democratic senators called the Montana polls “alarming” on Tuesday.

But Democrats made clear this week that they still think reelecting Tester is the party’s best path to retaining control of the chamber – and there’s zero talk of bailing on him. For all the speculation about whether Democrats should shift to prioritizing the defeat of conservative Sens. Rick Scott in Florida or Ted Cruz in Texas over Tester, most in the party don’t think so.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in an interview that Tester’s rough reelection “breaks my heart … I’ve still got my fingers crossed he’s going to pull it out.”

AD

A majority “starts with the incumbents in winning those races,” Durbin added. “Nobody is giving up on him.”

Facing the certain loss of a Senate seat in West Virginia this fall, Democrats either need to hold all other incumbents’ seats or pick up a seat in red territory to get to 50 seats next year. Even that would only be a majority if Harris prevails in the presidential race.

David Bergstein, a spokesperson for Democrats’ campaign arm, said that “Senate Democrats are strongly positioned to defend our majority and have multiple pathways to do so.” Democrats are still competing against Scott and Cruz, contending that their commitment to Tester doesn’t preclude making a big push in those states – which hasn’t come yet.

AD

Their focus on keeping all incumbent seats means not only getting Tester to a win, but also helping Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown prevail in the increasingly red state of Ohio and holding a half-dozen other seats.

“In my view, Democrats continuing to be in the majority requires that we win every one of the incumbents,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. “The others are winnable as well. We’d like to win them. But my priority, as a matter of emotion as well as political calculations, is to keep our incumbents.”

Republicans see the situation similarly, if more defensively when it comes to Scott and Cruz.

“There’s no path for them in Florida and Texas. They have to double down on an incumbent,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said of Tester.