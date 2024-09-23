JD Vance is taking a different approach to the debates than Donald Trump

“Murder boards,” a full mock debate, and regular sessions over the last month: Sen. JD Vance is attacking his debate preparations with an approach that sits in contrast to Donald Trump’s preferred methods.

Vance, alongside a small group of his longtime advisors, his wife, and Trump advisor Jason Miller, has been holding various in-person and Zoom meetings for over a month in an effort to prepare for the Oct. 1 debate against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, two people directly involved in the preparations told Semafor. Some of these meetings have been “murder board” sessions, designed to shore up anticipated weak spots and prepare for counterattacks. The goal is to “acquaint” Vance with Walz’s debate style, provide him with relevant research on policy positions, and work at some of the tougher potential questions.

Tom Emmer, a Republican congressman from Minnesota, will be playing the role of Walz during an upcoming formal mock debate. One person directly involved in the debate preparations told Semafor that Emmer has been preparing for his role by studying old debate and interview footage of Walz, going over his record, and diving into the Trump campaign’s own opposition research on Vance. That said, there’s been less emphasis on probing Vance’s vulnerabilities overall — there’s an expectation that his robust media schedule, which has included by far the most interviews and press events of any of the candidates on either ticket, has given him a feel for tougher topics.