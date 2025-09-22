World leaders will gather in New York on Monday for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly under a cloud of dark jokes: The UN is “Siberia on the East River,” remarked the longtime UN observer Richard Gowan. One former US diplomat compared it to Elba, the island where Napoleon spent his first exile.

The butt of these jokes is Mike Waltz, the ambitious former congressman and national security adviser who was unceremoniously demoted to Turtle Bay in April for a series of sins that add up to not being MAGA enough. Waltz was confirmed Friday, just in time, to a post that nobody in Washington knows what to do with. President Donald Trump has yet to speak with Secretary General António Guterres, and the only recent US action at the institution came with its sixth veto of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza last week.

But don’t count Waltz out — or totally rule out the possibility that Trump takes a crack at disrupting the UN, as he has many other institutions. This isn’t, to say the least, an institutionalist White House. It’s driven by personality and, to a degree, ideology. And in that vein, if Napoleon could get out of Elba, Waltz could find the sun of Trump’s favor shining on him again.

Among the factors working for Waltz and his new team: He remains close to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, an administration official noted; and the new UN ambassador for political affairs, Jennifer Locetta, is a longtime Wiles aide. On top of that, Morgan Ortagus, a counselor to the mission and deputy Middle East envoy, has deep relationships in Trump’s orbit and a reputation for bridging divides between Republican factions.

Waltz, one administration official said, will also regain his place in Trump’s Cabinet. A White House spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry on the subject and Waltz didn’t respond to an inquiry sent via iMessage. (His Florida mobile number isn’t on Signal.)

Trump also has a fondness for the new deputy ambassador, former Fox News host Tammy Bruce, who is moving over from what was seen internally as an unsuccessful run at the State Department.

“We’re going to change the place, like we did to NATO,” the optimistic administration official told me, referring to the UN.

That would, to be fair, be quite a surprise if it happens.

The US seat at the UN has turned into an occasionally vital perch for major diplomatic figures — Richard Holbrooke, Madeleine Albright, and John Negroponte among them — who operated at the center of a swirl of diplomacy, socializing, and resulting media leaks. (Nobody in Washington ever thought to blame the envoy, but they were on all the calls.)

When Kelly Craft, Trump’s most recent ambassador, lost the post’s sometime Cabinet-level status, a downgrade traditional in Republican administrations. Joe Biden’s ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had Cabinet rank but was not part of his inner circle.

Waltz will have to navigate the reality that, this time around, the UN has been a true afterthought.

“I can’t think of a time when the UN was seriously discussed during transition or the first 100 days,” said one former US official who was involved throughout both periods of the administration.

Trump first offered the ambassadorship to a political ally, Elise Stefanik, but withdrew it so she could keep her Upstate New York House seat.

“They don’t seem to have thought it through,” the former UN ambassador and current Trump target John Bolton said. “I’m not sure they know enough to think it through.”