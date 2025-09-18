The State Department is rolling out a new approach to global health aid that will focus on bilateral agreements with enforceable terms, according to a report on the plan reviewed first by Semafor.

The “America First” strategy, as it’s titled internally, aligns with a broader bid by the Trump administration to pare back international assistance that doesn’t focus on “the interests of Americans.” It follows sweeping cuts across federal agencies, including the hollowing-out of the US Agency for International Development and the pausing of some funding for PEPFAR, the federal government’s central AIDS relief program.

“Health assistance is humanitarian in nature, but it’s also a strategic investment,” a senior State Department official told Semafor. “Every dollar that we spend, every dollar on foreign assistance, [as] the Secretary said, consistently has to be in the national interest.”

The Trump administration has already developed draft plans for global health cost-sharing that it expects to share with countries in the coming weeks, though the State Department official said it’s “open to negotiation” about the terms of the individual agreements.

While each deal will likely differ under the new strategy, the administration has vowed to pay “100% of the frontline costs” that it previously paid for — including frontline healthcare workers — until the start of the next fiscal year. The administration’s goal is to begin implementing the new agreements by next spring.

For future years, the percentage of global health costs covered by the US versus other nations will change. Some of the bilateral agreements are expected to include third-country allies that also deliver assistance, in an effort to reduce overlap.

The Trump administration also plans “to change the regional makeup a little bit” in terms of which countries are prioritized for investments, the senior department official told Semafor.

Countries seen as key allies, for example, may experience greater support than those less friendly to the US.

“Africa is going to continue to be a focus, but we’re going to invest more in Western Hemisphere. We’re going to invest more in Asia-Pacific. We’re investing a quarter of a billion dollars in the Philippines, which is something we’re really, really excited about,” the official said.

“They are going to be bespoke, country-level strategies and plans that are based on the disease metrics, based on the wealth, based on the strategic location of the countries.”