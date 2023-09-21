Saudi Arabia and Israel inch closer to establishing a historic peace deal

Karina Tsui

At the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Joe Biden that “historic peace” between Israel and Saudi Arabia could be achieved.

“I think such a peace would go a long way first to advance the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict, achieve reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state, and advance a genuine peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” Netanyahu said to Biden. “This is something within our reach.”