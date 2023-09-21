Peace with Saudi could be a ‘reverse 9/11,’ top Israeli official says

Israeli officials are working to persuade U.S. leaders that a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia could strengthen the United States well beyond the Middle East.

“Under your leadership, Mr. President, we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Biden Tuesday.

One of Netanyahu’s top aides, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, crystallized the argument in a brief conversation with Semafor in Manhattan Wednesday. The deal, he said, could be a “reverse 9/11”; whereas the terror attack, and American response, brought about two decades of suspicion and conflict between the U.S. and Arab world, ushering in an agreement between the Israelis and Saudis could restore Washington’s power and prestige through the region.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the U.S. is considering offering Saudi Arabia strong and unprecedented security guarantees in the context of normalization.

“The road will be long and winding and it’s very complex,” the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, said at Al Monitor and Semafor’s Middle East Global Summit Wednesday. “It fundamentally has strategic value for the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Israel.”