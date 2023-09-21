Exclusive: Team Trump’s polling finds Iowa race unchanged amid abortion spat

Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead in Iowa as Ron DeSantis “finds himself in a statistical tie for 2nd place” with Nikki Haley, according to a new polling memo from a top Trump Super PAC conducted by Tony Fabrizio and obtained by Semafor.

The latest internal polling from MAGA Inc. finds Trump holding steady with 45% support. DeSantis is at 15% and “locked in a dogfight” with Haley, who garners 13%. The race is all but frozen since their last poll in August — Haley’s moved up 3 points, DeSantis down 3 points.

The memo is being circulated to key donors, with Fabrizio making the argument that DeSantis’ heavy on-the-ground efforts in Iowa are doing little to move the needle while Haley remains more liked than loved. 73% of Trump’s supporters say they are locked into their choice, versus just 40% of DeSantis’ and 21% of Haley’s.

“The commitment of DeSantis’ and Haley’s vote pales by comparison and leaves DeSantis open to further erosion in support and Haley is at risk in having her rise arrested,” the memo argues. “The continued decline in DeSantis’ support underscores this vulnerability.”

The MAGA Inc. poll was conducted from Sept. 17-19 and surveyed 500 likely caucusgoers.